Churches asked to educate public on childlessness

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Pastor of the All Souls Baptist Church, Amrahia, Rev. Seth Okwei Noi, has asked religious bodies to educate the public that women alone should not be blamed for childlessness among married couples.



He said science and research had proven that both men and women were affected by infertility.



Rev. Noi in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, on Saturday, asked churches to establish groups or committees, to educate members and the public, especially young married couples, on causes of infertility and how to solve the problem.



He appealed to the public to treat people without children with dignity and urged family members, especially in-laws, to support married couples battling infertility.



He condemned people who threaten and use unfriendly words against married couples with infertility problems.



Rev.Noi said, “We should understand that persons without children are also human beings who have found themselves in such situations mostly through no fault of theirs and so need our prayers, love, care and understanding.”



Rev.Noi said, “it is about time society understands that not all humans have been created by God to be fruitful.”



He asked persons battling infertility to eschew self-pity and asked the church and society to encourage persons with infertility problems.



“Let us all remember that Psalm 127:3 states that “behold, children are a heritage from the Lord; the fruit of the womb is a reward,” he explained.