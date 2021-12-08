Church workers urged to live with integrity

Religion of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

Jomadj Christian College of Theology (JCCT) on Saturday held its second graduation and ordination ceremony with a call on graduands to hold in high esteem the Christian knowledge received, and live above reproach.



Addressing the graduating students during the ceremony, the Founder of the College, Joyce Orleans Madjitey admonished the graduands to brace themselves up for low and high moments.



She, however, encouraged them not to renege in their resolve to exhibit integrity and live above reproach in serving Christ Jesus.



“I can promise you that you will never go astray or have problems with any authority, as long as you work with integrity and stay within the context of Scripture. Wherever you find yourselves I expect nothing but the best in your respective endeavors,” Rev. Dr. (Mrs) Madjitey, who is also the former Education Director in the Ashaiman Municipality, said.



She noted that the ministry of God is a calling that is devoted to ongoing growth and readiness to exhibit Christ-like qualities.



She, therefore, encouraged the students to seize the opportunity to invest in and develop people along Christ-centered ministry using forms of social media, the pulpit, bible studies and written material.



Appeal



She also appealed to stakeholders to come to the aid of the school so that it will continually flourish.



“I am proud of the graduands for their tenacity because it has not been easy. The school needs the support of an Administrator who will run the school. We need financial assistance to pay lecturers since they are not given salaries for their service. The school is in dire need of teaching and learning materials like computers, projectors, public address systems, printers to promote effective and efficient studies,” she said.



“In spite of the challenges, you have weathered the fierce storm to graduate. As gospel ambassadors, you have been trained and equipped with all you need for successful ministry work. The school has given you broad knowledge enough to allow you to adapt to a wide range of real-life ministry situations,” she told the graduands.



Graduation



She disclosed that about 25 students from the country had graduated from the school since its inception.



According to her, the lecturers and staff of the school believed in integrity and discipline and would continue to impart it to everybody who attended the school to study.



The SRC President, Anthony Gblie, on behalf of the graduating students, expressed their gratitude to the school for the sound teaching it imparted into them. He added that they would also impart the same into their congregants.



“JCCT is a congenial place to develop pastoral traits and intellectual sophistication for serious work in the church and society. It has trained us with a sound biblical view of the world. We have been groomed to become leaders of integrity with the ability and material exploits to spearhead Christian spirituality, social, political and economic transformation in Ghana, and the world as a whole,” he added.



In attendance was the Regent of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adzor, a Representative for the National President of Ordained Christian Ministers Association among other important religious dignitaries.