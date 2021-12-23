Church of Pentecost sensitizes cocoa farmers on swollen shoot disease

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Juaboso Area of the Church of Pentecost Ghana has organised a Farmers Seminar to educate members and cocoa farmers in the area on the cocoa swollen shoot disease.



The seminar formed part of the church’s annual thanksgiving service.



Evangelist Shadrach Ohene Asa-Otu, Area Head Pastor of the Church in the Western North Region, noted that the infection of swollen shoot disease on cocoa farms was affecting cocoa production in the area.



He said when he was posted to the area as a District Pastor some 10 years ago, cocoa production was busting and cocoa farmers were very comfortable, but the same could not be said now.



He, therefore, appealed to the members, especially those who are cocoa farmers to strictly follow the directives and guidelines from the officers of the Cocoa Board to reduce the rate of infection in the area.



He also asked the cocoa farmers to allow Ghana Cocoa Board officers to cut down the infected cocoa trees.



“You must, as cocoa farmers, side with the Ghana Cocoa Board officers to cut down the infected cocoa trees and replant new cocoa trees so that you can raise the production of cocoa,” Evangelist Asa-Out said.



By doing so, he said, they would improve upon their standard of living and for the future generation.



Mr Godred Oppong and Mr Maxwell Addai, Juaboso and Bodi District officers of the Ghana Cocoa Board, took turns to educate the cocoa farmers on what they needed to do to keep their cocoa trees healthy for a bumper yield.



They both assured the cocoa farmers of prompt payment of compensation and other support.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, we want to assure you of every support, be it cocoa seedlings or any other input needed for the programme.



“All compensations will also be paid in due time to make the programme a success,” they assured.