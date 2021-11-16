Church of Pentecost prays for BECE candidates in Nzema

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Axim Area Youth Ministry of The Church of Pentecost has prayed for this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Ellembelle District of Nzema East Municipality and Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.



This year's examination commenced on Monday, November 15, 2021 and it will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.



The fasting and prayer session which lasted for nine hours, brought some Pastors, Elders, District Youth Leaders and Local Youth Leaders within the Axim Area together.



Overseer George Amankwah who is the Axim Area Youth Ministry Leader asked God to protect the candidates against any form of obstacles that would cause problems for them.



He encouraged the candidates not to fear.



He seized the opportunity to urge the candidates to stay away from any form of examination malpractices.



He also implored them to take their books seriously and obey the rules and regulations of the exams.



"Spiritually, we have prayed for you so don't fear, God is with you but you too take your books seriously, don't rely on apor, examination malpractice is not good. You should obey all the rules and regulations governing your examination", he advised.



Overseer George Amankwah on behalf of the Axim Area Youth Ministry wished the 2021 BECE candidates across the country the best of luck.



He promised that the leadership of the church would continue to pray earnestly for the candidates during and after their examination.



"We will continue to pray for you till you finish your papers and after, we also wish you all the best", he said.