Church of Pentecost employs honest taxi driver at its Headquarters

General News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwasi Ackon returns money left in his car



Vice President honours taxi driver



Kwasi Ackon starts new job on Thursday



The Church of Pentecost has announced the employment of 36-year-old taxi driver, Kwesi Ackon at its General Headquarters in Accra.



Ackon who is a member of the church shot to fame somewhere last month for his act of honesty when he returned an amount of GHC8,400 to a woman who left the money in his car after a trip.



Following the incident which was captured in a viral video, Kwasi Ackon received various commendations in the form of words and gifts for exhibiting honesty even when no one was watching.



His benefactors include Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who donated an amount of GHC20,000.00 to the ‘honest taxi driver.’



The Church of Pentecost in a publication has announced issuing an employment letter dated June 15, 2022, to Ackon.



“The Church of Pentecost Headquarters hereby offers you employment as Driver Grade II,” the letter reads in part.



TWI NEWS



He has since commenced his work on Thursday, June 16, 2022 and expressed gratitude to the church and all those who have appreciated him.



Kwasi Ackon who fellowships at the Onyeametease Assembly of the Church of Pentecost, believes his new employment will help him to further build his Christian values and faith.



