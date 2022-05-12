Church of Pentecost ‘claims’ celebrated taxi driver who returned trader’s GH¢8,400

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Taxi driver goes viral for honesty



Bawumia rewards him with GH¢20,000



Social media users celebrate his honesty



The Pentecost Church of Ghana has joined in celebrating one of its members, Isaac Kwesi Ackon, the taxi driver who went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.



Ackon was captured in a video being thanked profusely by a trader who had left an amount of GH¢8,400 cedis in his taxi.



He had returned the amount in full to her following which a recording of the incident got to social media. He has since become the toast of social media users and has received donations far in excess of the amount he returned.



Commenting on the development, the Church of Pentecost posted his image across their social media platforms with the caption that read as follows:



"Kwesi Ackon, a taxi driver and member of THE CHURCH OF PENTECOST, is being celebrated by the whole world for showing patriotism and high integrity, having returned an amount of GH¢8,400.00 he found in his taxi cab to the owner."



It emerged yesterday that a fundraiser started by journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni to reward his honesty had started reaping results.



Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia gave a cash sum of GH¢20,000 cedis to Isaac, while musician KiDi also rewarded him with a cash sum of GH¢5,000 cedis among others.



He has severally been celebrated by social media users who are sharing his story with the lesson that honesty pays.



