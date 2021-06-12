Church of Pentecost ‘Greens’ Mantse Agbonaa

Regional News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: Felix Dela Klutse, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost, as part of the Green Ghana Project, on Friday, June 11, 2021, planted trees at the Mantse Agbonaa, located at James Town, Accra.



Led by its General Secretary, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, and the International Missions Director (IMD), Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi-Addo, the church was joined by officials of Bible Society of Ghana and representatives of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council to plant a number of trees at the courtyard which is a popular spot for political and social events in the capital.



The General Secretary called on members of the church and Ghanaians, in general, to get involved in the national exercise by planting at least a tree. He urged them to ensure that their trees were watered and nurtured to maturity to protect the environment.



The Church of Pentecost in collaboration with the Forestry Commission is planting one million trees out of the 5 million trees targeted by the Government.



Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi planted the first tree, followed by the International Missions Director. Others who planted trees included the wife of the Chairman of the church, Mrs Mary Nyamekye; the La Area Head of the church, Apostle John Osei Amaniampong and his wife; Madam Catherine Odjidja, Communication and Resource Mobilization Manager of the Bible Society of Ghana; Apostle Lawrence Otu-Nyarko, Finance and Administration Director of the church, and Apostle Samuel Kojo Gakpetor, National Coordinator of the church’s Tree Planting Project.



Earlier, the General Secretary led a team from the church and the Bible Society of Ghana to the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council to seek the blessing of the chiefs for the exercise.