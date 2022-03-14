Church must transform society – Methodist Bishop

Religion of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph M.Y. Edusa-Eyison has urged Christians to go public with their faith to impact society.



He said most, if not all the ills in society, especially corruption and other negative practices in the public service could be attributed to people who profess to belong to a religious faith particularly Christianity.



Bishop Edusa-Eyison said that any believer who has encountered the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ must live a transformed life- a life that shuns all unethical behaviours and seeks to please God by living for Him and positively influencing others.



He was of the belief that Ghana as a country ‘could only be transformed when the word of God has been given the right of place’ with committed and dedicated Christians prepared and committed to evangelism beyond the walls of the Church.



The Bishop was addressing the 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Methodist Men’s Fellowships of the Northern Accra Diocese held at the Resurrection Society at Adenta, Accra attended by 150 delegates from the 18 Circuits of the Diocese under the theme “Discipleship: Living the transformed life in Jesus Christ”.



The meeting was to take stock of the business of God’s work by the Men’s Fellowship of the Diocese in the past year and to elect new Executives.



Bro. Wallace K. Essuman, the out-going Diocesan Chairman of the Men’s Fellowship, accounting for his three-year tenure enumerated some of the achievements of the Executive, including the attainment of over 10.0% growth in membership, support to deprived Societies in the Diocese and the establishment of a Welfare system to take care of the needs of members and the aged.



An eight-member Executive Committee was elected to steer the affairs of the Fellowship for the next three years chaired by a Development Officer and a member of the Immanuel Society of the Airport – East Circuit of the Church, Bro. Kwamina Amoasi-Andoh. Other members were Nana Atto Hope, Vice Chairman, Isaac Achiampong, Secretary, Joseph Nii Attram, Assistant Secretary, Joseph Adjei, Treasurer, Egbert Laryea, Organizer and Frank Ansah Addo, Assistant Organizer.

Professor Kobina Nkyekyer, an Obstetrics and Gynecology Consultant and Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankwawoso, were the Special Guests at the AGM.