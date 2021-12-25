Christmas: Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol – Akufo-Addo to drivers

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated all drivers and road users to ensure accident-free festive occasion.



He asked drivers not to drive under the infuence of alcohol, and must also wear their seat belts at all times whever they are driving.



He said these in his Christmas message to Ghanains on Friday December 24.



Mr Akufo-Addo further urged Ghanaians who are yet to be vaccinated to do so.



According to him, the science indicates that vaccination the surest way of defeating the virus and returning life to normalcy.



In his Christmas message to Ghanaians on Friday December 24, he said Ghana has received 23 million doses of vaccines so far to inoculate the people.



“The science tells us getting vaccinated is the most effective way to defeat the virus and go back to our normal way of life , reopen fully our economy and return our nation on the path of progress and prosperity. Government has succeeded in securing considerable quantities of vaccines to the country , number nearly 23million doses so far.



“So I entreat all those who have not been vaccinated to do so . Our responsibility to one another requires that we will be vaccinated. Let us all celebrate the seasons safely and responsibly and this Christmas will be celebrated without any road accident.



“Drivers must minimize their speed , take due precaution for other road users , drive without the influence of alcohol and wear their seat belt , as must all passengers. Please, in the name of Christian charity remember to help those who are less fortunate in this festive season.”



