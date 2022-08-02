Christians urged to read books that empower them

General News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Reverend Joshua Kofi Dzramado of the Stewards of Destiny has urged Christians to read books that grow their faith and empower them.



Speaking at the unveiling of some seven new books authored by the Stewards of Destiny (Destiny Focus Incorporated, Reverend Dzramando who is also known as Steward Josh stressed that Christians must expose themselves to materials that keep them on the path of righteousness.



Welcoming guests to the unveiling ceremony, Steward Josh noted that there are enormous benefits associated with reading the books.



He also disclosed the vision of Destiny Focus Incorporated which is to empower Christians.



“Just as the scriptures say, the 5-fold ministry is for the equipping of the saints unto the work of the ministry, and for the edifying of the saints.



“…So reading my books will Empower you in 3 areas: To know your source which is God, To discover who you are in Him and what He's made you and To understand your assignment in life.” He noted.



The unveiling follows an inventive online book launch which took place on Saturday, July 30 and an in-person unveiling event which also took place on Sunday, July 31, 2022.



The Seven books authored by its Visionary, Reverend Joshua Kofi Dzramado, also known as Steward Josh brings to 10 the number of books published so far.



The new books are Making A Difference (MAD), Until Fear is Afraid, How to dream your own big dream and the Tale of Everest. The rest are 50 Motivational Quotes, Daughter be Bold and 21 Important Decisions to take before age 25.



Many people who attended the unveiling ceremony on Sunday pledged various forms of support for Stewards of Destiny.



About DFI



Stewards of Destiny, popularly called DFI is a leadership development group which seeks to help young people, students and professionals to discover their potential to use it to fulfill their purpose and make a lasting impact in life.



The DFI came about as a result of the need to have a team of people to help spread the books written by Steward Josh. This need gave birth to the idea of not only spreading the book but also sharing its content through conferences and seminars.



Gradually, it is leading to using new media like social media to spread messages on purpose and Destiny, which represents the core passion of the Visionary to the masses especially the youth.