Christians urged to hold onto promises of God

Religion of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: GNA

Pastor Francis Fosu Frimpong, the Head Pastor of the International Central Gospel Church, Tamale Technical University Assembly, has admonished Christians to hold onto the promises of God to harness His purposes for their lives.



He said holding onto the promises of God was the only weapon that could keep the Christian striving even amid difficulties.



Pastor Frimpong, in his New Year's eve message to the church in Tamale, said 2021 presented Christians with many challenges and opportunities adding; "I do not doubt that God will make a way for us in the year 2022.”



“However, for us to stay strong and walk with God in this New Year, we must hold on to God."



Prophet Raymond Annor Boadu, General Overseer of Prayer Theatre Ministry in Tamale, called on Christians to develop consistent prayer lifestyles to enhance their relationship with God to fulfill His purpose for their lives.



He admonished Christians to exhibit tolerance, hard work, obedience, and righteousness as those formed part of God's criteria for uplifting and blessing the faithful.



Professor Bishop Albert Luguterah, General Overseer of the King's Christians Ministry, said when Christians truly served God, it would reflect in their service to humanity.



"You cannot serve God without serving humanity but you can serve humanity without necessarily serving God."



He advised Christians to consciously render services to God and humanity to facilitate the development agenda of the country.