Christians urged to give in recognition of Christ's resurrection 

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: GNA

Bishop Bernard Ogyiri Asare, General Overseer of the Zion Praise Chapel International has urged Christians to practise the act of giving their first fruits to God, which is the first of their earnings, to attract His blessings.



He said Christians should emulate the sacrifice of Abel in the Bible by presenting the first of their earnings or harvest to God.



He mentioned that they could as well dedicate their firstborn to God as a symbol of believing in the resurrection of Jesus Christ because the first fruit symbolised the belief in the death and resurrection of Christ.



He was delivering a sermon at the Action Chapel International, Prayer Cathedral in Accra during the Good Friday Service, on the topic: “There is blood on the land”.



Bishop Asare said the first fruit was what God established in connection to Abel’s first fruit born sacrifice as Genesis chapter 4:4 had it in the Bible.



He stated that first fruit had the Hebrew name “bikkūrı̄m”, which was literally translated as “the promise to come” and prophetically symbolised the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



He said "Even though people died and were raised from the dead, they died again. Jesus died 2,000 years ago and rose on the third day making him the first born of resurrection. So, giving first fruit means you believe in resurrection."



He, however, expressed displeasure at how “people go to church, get impacted and begin to do unworthy things” that did not glorify God.



Bishop Asare encouraged Christians to always live right, adding “God will accept you and your sacrifice once you do what is right in the eyes of God."



He prayed that Christians would get the spirit of discernment and dominion over sin even as they obeyed the call to serve God.



He said "The blood Jesus shed way back on Calvary cross still speaks today and gives us strength from day to day, gives us victory and makes us rejoice over our enemies."



GNA