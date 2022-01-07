Christians shouldn't spend all their time at prayer camps - Apostle Osei-Korsah

Religion of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Axim Area Head of the Church of Pentecost in the Western Region, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah, has urged Christians not to spend all their time at prayer camps.



According to him, praying without working is a lazy behaviour a Christian should not entertain.



He said Christians can pray wherever they would find themselves, "at the workplace, you can pray in your mind while working and God will listen to your prayers".



Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah made this call at the premises of Aiyinasi Zion Assembly in the Ellembelle District where the church organized a fasting and prayer session dubbed "Power To Begin" to usher in its members and Ghanaians as a whole into God's protection.



This year's session was under the theme, "Be Strong in The Lord and in His Mighty Power", which was taken from the book of Ephesians 6:10.



Explaining further, Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah told the media that, "when we say that believers should pray always, we are not looking at the point where believers will every time be in the chapel and at the prayer camps praying without working, that one is laziness, that one is not the type of prayer the Bible is admonishing".



He added that "the keyword is always there so prayer should be the life pattern of the believers when you are at the workplace, you can be silent but can be praying when you are even as a housewife in the kitchen chopping your onion, you can be praying, even when you are bathing, you will be praying, that is the lifestyle we want to be with the believer and not that always you find yourself in the chapel while you are supposed to work and the hours that your employer paid you for, you will use it to pray, that one is unchristian".



"...we want believers to know that it is not a matter of spending all their time at the prayer centers and doing that one will not bring any development in the life of that person and for that matter the nation", he concluded.



Meanwhile, the congregants took the opportunity to pray to God to continue to protect the leaders of this country, especially the President, Vice President, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the Judiciary among others.