Christians reminded to exhibit humility, love

Religion of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

Right Reverend Richardson Aboagye Andam, the Superintendent Minister in-charge of Wesley Cathedral of the Methodist Church in Cape Coast, has called on Christians and religious leaders to serve their people with humility and love.



He encouraged Christians to seek unity among all people, reconciliation among factions, and pray for peace and healing for the World.



They should seek the welfare of the poor and destitute, support the disadvantaged and marginalized and share the Christ-like life that called them beyond themselves.



Delivering the Christmas sermon on the theme: “Christ, the saviour is born”, the high priest said there was the need for chosen leaders to be strong and firm in tending the flock entrusted into their care.



“God chooses people to perform specific duties at a specific time and it is our time to respond to God’s call and be ready to endure whatever comes our way,” Right Rev Richardson noted.



He stressed that it was the responsibility of all Christians to rebuke members of the church who veered onto the wrong path and to bring them to the path of righteousness with love and humility.



“You cannot please everybody but with love, humility, and readiness to follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ, you will be able to accomplish the task that has been assigned you,” he stated.



He also called on Christians to live dignified lifestyles worthy of emulation and befitting of their maker by exhibiting traits that could attract non-Christians into the kingdom of God.



The Supt. Minister said as followers of Christ, bad traits such as backbiting, envy, drunkenness, petty fights, and stealing amongst others should be a thing of the past.



“As a Christian, you shouldn’t be seen fighting or quarreling so that non believers will be attracted by your actions and be transformed”, he added.



