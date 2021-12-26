Christians in Sekondi-Takoradi celebrate Christmas with church service

Regional News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

Christians in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis on Saturday attended church service to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2000 years ago.



Though many of the churches visited by the GNA were not full, they were beautifully decorated, with many of the parishioners clad in white, cream, and silver-coloured clothes and other apparel.



At the Mary Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral, Reverend Fr. Marcilinus Sikayena in a sermon said Christmas was the period of peace, love, humility, and togetherness.



In this regard, he called on Christians especially Catholics to emulate the humility in which Jesus Christ was born and lead lives worthy of emulation by those who did not know Christ yet.



He called for peaceful coexistence among Christians and asked that they should reflect on why God gave his only son to the world.



Fr Sikayena urged Christians to celebrate the day in modesty and be mindful of the fact that COVID-19 was still in the system and must endeavor to observe all the safety protocols.



At the Victory Presbyterian Church Kwesimintim, Reverend Mrs Sandra Glover advised Christians not to only focus on merrymaking but should reflect on the reasons of the season.



She said Christmas was the period for sharing and giving and entreated on those who have enough to share with the have - not so that they could also smile.