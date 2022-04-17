Christians commemorate Easter Sunday with white apparel

Religion of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christians celebrate Christ's resurrection



Reason for Easter celebration reiterated



Easter sermon re-echoes significance of white apparel



Many Christians have on Sunday, April 17 thronged their churches to celebrate the resurrection of their Lord and personal saviour, Jesus Christ.



According to the Holy Book - Bible - the son of man was arrested, crucified and buried and on the third day rose again to purge the sins of sinners.



This festive season celebrates Jesus’ triumph over death and making man a new creation.



GhanaWeb team visited some churches within the Dzorwulu enclave; Empowerment Worship Centre, and Perez Chapel International to see how Christians were celebrating the day and observed that these churches were sparkling with the white outfits of the congregants.



Head pastors of the church during their sermons explained that the white symbolizes the victory of Jesus over death and the celebration of life.



Congregants who couldn't hide their joy were moved to display their dance skills in church as the praises and worship team delivered some awesome musical performances.



Watch the video of the Easter Sunday service below;







