Christians advised to draw lessons from Jesus' suffering

Religion of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Paul Morgan Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI), has advised Christians to learn from the sufferings of Jesus, who, being a good man, was crucified for the salvation of mankind.



He said suffering and pain were not always evil as Jesus suffered for mankind, and called on Christians to sacrifice to fulfil their aspirations.



Rev Adorsu gave the advice in his homily at the climax of the Triumphant Week Celebration of GCCI Maranatha Assembly on the theme: "Praising God in the Midst of the Storms of Life".



He assured Christians that God will make a way for them in the midst of every storm.



“The furnace in which Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego were thrown into by King Nebuchadnezzar was turned by God into an air condition for them, hence the flames and the heat of the fire could not touch them.



"God is good, keep on hanging and clinging onto Him." Rev Adorsu said.



He reminded Christians that “there is hope for the future and our God has better plans for us.”