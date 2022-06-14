Christianity has become stagnant – Pastor

Religion of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Senior Pastor for Freedomhouse International Christian Centre, Rev. Isaac Amoh-Baiden, has asserted that Christianity in Ghana today is not developing as fast as it is meant to.



Christianity, as he believes, was growing rapidly in the early days as compared to today.



Talking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv ‘Ghana’s Christian Connect Show’, Rev. Amoh-Baiden said, “I believe that Christianity in other parts of the world like Latin America and other places is really catching fire and growing stronger. But looking within the Ghanaian context, I believe that it’s not growing as it ought to.”



He explained that this is because of certain missing links in the church.



“For instance, when you look at the message of the apostles, it is mainly centred on the salvation of the people and how God could transform the lives of the people through the power of the Holy Spirit. But today, our messages do not focus on salvation. They are more of a materialistic nature,” he said.



He expressed that although it is not bad, it becomes bad when the centre stage message of the church does not exist anymore.



Agreeing with the fact that there are a lot of churches in the country today, he revealed most of the time they just recycle members.



“You find members of the Catholic Church going for prayer meetings somewhere else on the same Sunday. Largely it’s a recycle of the same Christians,” he noted.



He, however, mentioned that, when speaking about church growth, it is basically about the addition of people who before didn’t know the Lord but have now come to know him and join the church.