Christiana Attafuah releases new single 'Good Good God'

Music of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: Christiana Attafuah, Contributor

Christiana A. A. Attafuah, a sensational gospel musician has released a spirit-filled song titled 'Good Good God'.



The song produced by Koda is the second single from Christiana A. A. Attafuah.



It is a song that celebrates the love of God that is fully expressed in his goodness towards all of creation.



It is also a call to all God’s people to rededicate their lives to Him by declaring that their life is His.



The song is inspired in many ways by Malachi 3:6; For I am the Lord, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed, and Lamentations 3:22.



A lot has happened around the world and it is only the goodness of God that could have preserved us. For all these and the many other things He lavishes on us, a song of praise is in order.



God is good, very good and yet we cannot compare Him to another so we can simply say that He is a good good God, not better or best; He is a Good Good God!







