Christian professionals should lead fight against corruption - CBN

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Daniel Kwame Ampofo Adjei, the newly-elected President of the Christ Business Network (CBN), has admonished Christian professionals in the country to live their faith by demonstrating leadership in integrity in their respective professional endeavors.



Quoting Ephesians 5:11 and Matthew 5:16 from the Bible, he cautioned Christian professionals against condoning the rising spate of corruption and other social vices in the country that are not worthy of the Christian faith.



He said “It is ironical, that a nation with Christian majority ranks low in the fight against corruption, take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead, expose them. Let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.



”Mr Adjei was speaking at the 6th Annual General Assembly (CONGRESS) of the CBN, held at the Odorkor Central Assembly of the Christ Apostolic Church International (C.A.C. Int.) in Accra on Sunday May 1, 2022.



“Making disciples of all nations: the role of the Christ Business Network” was the theme chosen for the event.



The hybrid event (physical with some virtual participants) brought together members of the CBN who reviewed the Association’s activities for the past year, and planned the future.



The event also saw the election and swearing-in of a new Executive Council for the next three years. The new executive council comprises: Mr. Daniel Kwame Ampofo Adjei - President; Ms. Afua Kumi-Takyiwaa – Vice President; Mrs. Abigail Yeboah Boateng – Secretary; Mr. Francis Donkor – Financial Secretary; Mr. Nana Baffoe Ekuban – Treasurer; and Mr. Felix Glover – Organizer.



Mr Adjei, who is also a development consultant by profession, noted that deceitful practices had become a huge bother therefore Christian professionals must take centre stage in the anti-corruption fight.



Mr Theophilus Appiah-Agyei, the immediate past President of CBN, and a Project Manager at the Ministry of Energy, urged the newly-elected executives to sustain the gains of the past executives, and challenged them to work together as a team to achieve the Association’s vision of becoming an immediate source of resource – both human and material for the body of Christ.



He said: “The key to success of the past executive is unity. If you work together as a team, you shall do exploits.”



Christ Business Network is an association of graduate professional who are members of the C.A.C. Int. The Association’s mission is to mobilize professionals of the church for fellowship, networking, and service.



CBN has the objectives of among others: Promoting unity and networking among members of the association; Assuming and sharing responsibility of fulfilling the Great Commission (Matt 28:18-19); Empowering members to undertake useful and viable economic ventures; Offering support - financially or otherwise, to members in moments of joy and pain; as well as Organizing conventions, symposia, lectures, and capacity building programmes that serve the interest of the Association.