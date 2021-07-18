Christian President outdooring National Mosque symbolic of Ghana’s religious harmony – Bawumia

General News of Sunday, 18 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Vice President has spoken of the beauty of Ghana and its enviable religious tolerance, following the commissioning of the National Mosque in Accra on Friday.



The 15000-capacity multi-purpose Mosque complex, funded by the Turkish Government, was commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday with a host of Christian leaders and the diplomatic community present.



Speaking at the commissioning, Dr. Bawumia observed that the sight of a Christian President commissioning a national mosque, with Christian leaders in attendance, showed the special nature of the country Ghana.



“We thank the Almighty Allah for this country, Ghana. It is a very special country. It is a country where a sitting Christian President will come to commission a national mosque. That is a very special country that we have,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“The President agreeing to come and commission the mosque tells you so much about the President and so much about Ghana. Here we are, Muslims and Christians; with the Christian clergy – they are here in their numbers. This is Ghana, the country of peace and the country of religious tolerance.”



With the construction of the National Cathedral ongoing, Vice President Bawumia looked forward to the day when Muslims in the country will also join their Christian brothers to Commission the National Cathedral.



“In shaa Allah, very soon, we hope we will all gather, as we go to Commission the National Cathedral when is finished, iIn shaa Allah.”







While the board which oversaw the construction of the mosque commended Dr. Bawumia for the immense role he played towards the completion of the mosque, the Vice President, in turn, acknowledged and commended President Akufo-Addo for his personal commitment towards ensuring the successful completion of the complex as well as other facilities around the mosque.



“I just want to note that through his instructions, the NADMO road from the Obasanjo High Ways has taken place. This road will eventually connect to Kanda to allow access to the mosque from Kanda.”



“His Excellency the President also directed that the car park of the national mosque should be paved and we are seeing the pavement of this car park, which has taken place. He also directed that we provide access road to link the Chief Imam’s office complex to the NADMO road and that has been done.”



The Vice President also added that through the instrumentality of the President, contract has been awarded for a footbridge to be constructed across the Kanda Highway to link the Mamobi and Nima communities directly to the National Mosque.



