Christian NGO, World Vision warns against abuse of logos and images

Religion of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: GNA

World Vision Ghana (WVG), a Christian humanitarian organisation, has warned a group operating under the name “World Vision Fan Club" to desist from the use of its logo and images.



WVG in a press release stated that they had seen a video circulating online in which the aforementioned group was using its images and logo to mislead people into signing up for the fan club.



The statement said: "The attention of World Vision has been drawn to a live television broadcast by a group of people operating under the name "World Vision Fan Club" on a satellite television station called Energy TV.



"A review of the video recording of the programme indicates that this group is using the logo and some images of World Vision with a view to getting interested people to register with various amounts of money in return for corresponding financial support.



"World Vision is concerned that its logo and images are being used by the so-called World Vision Fan Club to collect money from the unsuspecting public.



"World Vision wishes to disassociate itself from the so-called World Vision Fan Club and its operations and would like to caution the public about any advertisement or programme which seeks to solicit money from the general public in its name.".