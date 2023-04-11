Christian Darkey: The ‘Limping Man’ at the centre of the infamous MV Benjamin cocaine case

General News of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

The name Limping Man became his alias during his trial within the period of 2012 (when he was arrested) and April 2014.



Christian Sheriff Asem Darkey became the center of a major national saga when a ship, the MV Benjamin, was intercepted along the shores of Ghana, carrying 77 parcels of cocaine.



The fisherman, identified as the mastermind behind the importation, was arrested at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in 2012 after he had gone into hiding since 2006 and put before the court.



On April 10, 2014, after satisfactorily meeting all the demands of the trial, Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh, a judge at the Accra Fast Track High Court, handed down a 22-year sentence to Christian.



What else do we know about the Limping Man?



Upon his arrest, Christian Darkey was charged with conspiracy, importation, and exportation of narcotic drugs, following his arrest on February 2, 2012.



He pleaded not guilty to the charges but was indicted for allegedly paying $3,000 to a detective sergeant to facilitate his escape.



A GNA report said that Limping Man refuted the prosecution’s assertion that he gave out dollars to fishermen and policemen so he could escape arrest while admitting that he knew that dealing in narcotic drugs was prohibited by the laws of Ghana.



“I did not import the 77 parcels of cocaine,” he said.



During the trial, he also disagreed with the prosecution that he did not surrender to the police because of his role in the drug business, adding that he had no hidden compartment at his residence in Tema.



“I only rented the four-bedroom house without creating any hidden compartment. The house had been built already and there was no way I could create any compartment,” he added.



It was also found out that Christian Darkey lived at House Number 1/J26, Site 21 Community One, Tema, about 100 metres from a police station.



According to some residents who the Ghanaian Times spoke with in February 2012, they knew about his presence before his arrest, confirming that he lived with his wife and children.



One neighbour (name withheld) said the Limping Man spent the last Christmas holidays holding several parties at his residence.



Another young neighbour said he and some friends were given money by Darkey, anytime they came into contact with him. He said they had known Darkey over the years as a generous person, even before he ran into trouble, and though they knew he was a wanted man, they did not deem it necessary to inform the police about his presence in the vicinity.



Some patrons of a popular drinking bar known as “Just For A Change,” or “Shed Five” also claimed they heard he had returned to the neighbourhood in 2011 and were, therefore, not surprised about his arrest.



Christian Darkey, also known as Limping Man, allegedly masterminded the importation of the 77 parcels of cocaine, out of which 76 were offloaded at the Kpone Beach, near Tema, on April 26, 2006.



His trial was concluded on April 10, 2014.



He has so far served 9 out of his 22-year sentence.



