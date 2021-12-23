Christian Council selective on national issues - Edward Bawa

General News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Fisticuffs in Parliament over E-levy



Parliament adjourned indefinitely



Christiana Council of Ghana must speak for Ghanaians – Edwad Bawa



The Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Abambire Bawa, has expressed disappointment over the Christian Council of Ghana.



Edward Bawa posits that the Council has become selective on national issues in the country.



According to him, the Council has lost the moral right to comment on the brawl that happened in Parliament noting that its continuous silence seems to have empowered government.



Speaking on Starr FM, he said, “it is their(Christian Council of Ghana) silence that has empowered this government to continuously select state institutions to bastardize them. So they cannot come at a time when the die has already been cast.”



“I am a Christian and I’m disappointed in the way the Christian Council behaves because they do not really reflect the tenet of what Jesus teaches all of us. Jesus Christ spoke the truth to authorities irrespective of whatever it is,” he added.



He said the council should rather focus on the E-levy and speak for Ghanaians as the 1.75% tax on electronic transactions will burden Ghanaians with more hardship.



“So what the Christian Council should be looking for is that the levy will visit an untold hardship on Ghanaians. The people they pastor and the people who give collections are those to be affected by the E-levy. And they should be speaking on behalf of the people. They will never comment on the E-levy, mark my words.



“Meanwhile, every Ghanaian is talking against this E-levy not because they don’t want the government to work, it is because of the fact that people think that there are other options that the government can use. Cut down on corruption and extravagant expenditure and Christian Council is not talking about that,” he stated.



