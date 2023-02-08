Christian Atsu’s brother narrates how family managed news of his trapping

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Isaac Teye Twasam, the elder brother of professional footballer Christian Atsu, spoke about the family's reaction to the news that Atsu had gone missing following a massive earthquake in Turkey.



Isaac stated that he was taking feeding fees from school pupils when he was informed of the incident and immediately headed home to turn off his phone and lie flat on the floor.



The family was frightened by the news, but took solace in how God saved Jonah from the belly of the big fish.



Isaac explained that they continued to pray for Atsu's safe return, receiving motivation through numerous phone calls.



Despite hearing media reports of Atsu's survival on Monday evening, the family wanted to confirm the news from his club and management first.



However, when Isaac called to confirm, Atsu's agent refuted the claims, intensifying the anxiety and almost breaking Isaac down.



