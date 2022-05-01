You are here: HomeNews2022 05 01Article 1528142

Diasporia News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Christable Dadzie tells story behind Ahaspora on Diaspora Link

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Christabel Dadzie is the CEO of Ahaspora play videoChristabel Dadzie is the CEO of Ahaspora

On this episode of Diaspora Link, Diallo Sumbry sits with CEO of Ahaspora, Christabel Dadzie, as she explains the origin of the name Ahaspora, a nickname given to her by her mom.

Watch as she details the story behind Ahaspora which is a combination of "Aha" literally translated to mean "Here" in the Akan language and "spora" which is the stem of Diaspora and many interesting facts about her journey as a diaspora.

She also tells Diallo her reason for coming to Africa.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment