Christ The King School cuts sod for GH¢25.5 million project

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Christ the King International School is putting up an ultra-modern school facility at the cost of GH¢25.5 million.



The four-story building will consist of administrative offices, kindergarten, chreche, activities room, conference room, laboratories, residential, in-house playgrounds, and a training centre for teachers.



Mrs Veronica Laryea, Headmistress of the school, disclosed this at the sod-cutting ceremony for work to begin in Accra.



She said the project was to maximize the use of the available land space with more modern classrooms to enhance effective teaching and learning.



Laryea said the school, which was established some 65 years ago and noted for its academic standards and moral uprightness, has helped produce various categories of professionals.



She said academically and morally, the school has grown from strength to strength but the same cannot be said of its structures and fixtures.



‘The school is overwhelmed by the rate of deterioration of these aged structures and fixtures’, she said adding that those who have come close enough will agree with me that the current structures of the school do not befit its status.



Mrs Laryea said in spite of its current archaic state, parents were more eager than ever to enroll their wards at the school for training due to its powerful academic and moral brand as well as its central location.



She expressed her deep sense of gratitude to the project team and all those who had to contribute in various ways to reach this stage.



"We believe strongly that upon completion of this project, a very conducive, inspiring and motivating environment would be created for enhanced academic and moral training", Mrs Laryea added.



Samuel Amegayibor, Chairman of the project committee expressed the hope that everything possible would be done to ensure the early completion of the project.