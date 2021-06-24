Christ Embassy case: State amends charge sheet

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

The Prosecution in the case in which some four persons have been arraigned for their role in the breach of the COVID-19 protocols during the Christ Embassy “Pneumatic Night” has amended the charge sheet.



The all-night service was organised by the youth wing of the Christ Embassy Church.



In court on Wednesday, the accused persons Alex Asomani, Wilson Delali Agyemang, Kumi Nutifafa all members of the Church were charged for Conspiracy to commit crime and three counts of failing to comply with the restrictions imposed on religious bodies.



One Edmond Dapaah, the Facility Manager at the Fantasy Dome of the International Trade Fair Centre, was charged for Abetment of crime.



They all pleaded not guilty to the charges and were admitted to relying on their previous bail granted them in the sum of GH¢80,000 each with two sureties.



Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, the Prosecutor told the court that on May 4, 2021, the Police gathered intelligence that the Youth, wing of Christ Embassy Church, Ghana had organized an all-night service dubbed “Pneumatic Night” at the Fantasy Dome within the Trade Fair Center without obeying COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to him, the video footage of the said Church service was also cited on various social media platforms, and in the video, it was observed that the congregants were not wearing face masks.



“Upon the intelligence gathered, the Police proceeded to the Trade Fair Center, where the Head of Security of the Center in the person of Justice Tuuru Konlan was met,” he said.



He said, the Head of Security confirmed to the Police that the Christ Embassy Church organized the said programme on April 30, 2021 at about 2000 hours at the Fantasy Dome within the Trade Fair Center and closed on May 1, 2021 in the morning.



Mr Konlan, he said noted that the Management of the Fantasy Dome did not officially inform the Management of Trade Fair Center about the said programme.



The Prosecutor said the Police conducted an inspection within the Fantasy Dome as well as the Round Pavilion and upon the measurement of the intervals between the arranged chairs, it was observed that the one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants was not observed.



He said, there was no fresh air ventilation and that the Church relied on air conditioners.



The Prosecutor noted that, further enquiries revealed that the programme exceeded the maximum two-hour duration.



According to him, on May 6, 2021, Master Asomani, a National Service Personnel (A1), Mr Agyeman an Entrepreneur (A2), Mr Kumi, a Businessman (A3), who were the organizers of the all-night Church service were arrested by the Police.



He said Dapaah, (A4) was also arrested by the Police for questioning and in their investigation cautioned statements, they could not give any tangible reasons for flouting the coronavirus protocols.



He said, after investigations the accused persons were charged with the offences as stated on the charge sheet and arraigned before court.



The Court presided over by Her Honour Ellen Offei Aryeh has ordered the Prosecution to make disclosures on documents they intended to rely on during the trial



The Court is expected to on July 1, 2021 hear a motion filed by Management of the Fantasy Dome concerning the closure of the facility.



The Prosecution has been given seven days to respond to the motion.