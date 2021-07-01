Christ Embassy case: Court to rule on application filed by mgt of Fantasy Dome

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

An Accra Circuit Court has fixed July 15 to rule on an application filed by Management of the Fantasy Dome at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre for the reopening of the facility and other third-party equipment that have been locked up.



Lawyer Lord Delvin Essandoh holding brief for Jerry Avenorgbo, Counsel for the Facility Manager, Edmond Dapaah, who is also the fourth accused said the instruments and equipment locked up are property of third parties.



The Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra was locked up by the police after the youth wing of the Christ Embassy Church held an event on Friday, April 30, 2021, where COVID-19 protocols were said to have been breached.



Lord Delvin Essandoh told the court the facility serves as a source of livelihoods for the fourth accused and other employees and since it has been locked up it has stalled all economic activities affecting livelihoods.



“Currently, there is pressure on the management of the facility from third party companies because of the instruments and equipment, which were hired for the program,” he said.



Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, did not oppose the motion.



The Charge Sheet of the substantive case which has three persons charged for the organization of the all-night service dubbed, “Pneumatic Night” by the Youth Wing of Christ Embsay Church and their subsequent breach of COVID-19 protocols has been amended by the state.



The accused persons Alex Asomani, Wilson Delali Agyemang, Kumi Nutifafa all members of the Church were charged for Conspiracy to commit a crime and three counts of failing to comply with the restrictions imposed on religious bodies.



The three and the Facility Manager, Edmund Dapaah, who has also been charged for Abetment of crime have pleaded not guilty.



The accused persons have already been granted GH¢80,000 bails each with two sureties.



According to the Prosecutor, on May 4, 2021, the Police gathered intelligence that the Youth wing of Christ Embassy Church, Ghana had organized an all-night service dubbed “Pneumatic Night” at the Fantasy Dome within the Trade Fair Center without obeying COVID-19 safety protocols.



He said video footage of the said Church service was also cited on various social media platforms and in the video, it was observed that the congregants were not wearing face masks.



He said “upon the intelligence gathered, the Police proceeded to the Trade Fair Center, where the Head of Security of the Center in the person of Justice Tuuru Konlan was met,”



He added the Head of Security confirmed Christ Embassy Church organized the event on April 30, 2021, at the Fantasy Dome within the Trade Fair Center and closed on May 1, 2021, in the morning.



Chief Inspector Apiorsornu stressed the Police conducted an inspection within the Fantasy Dome as well as the Round Pavilion and upon the measurement of the intervals between the arranged chairs, it was observed that the one-meter rule of social distancing between congregants was not observed.



Also, there was no fresh air ventilation, and that the Church relied on air conditioners.



Further inquiries he said revealed the program exceeded the maximum two-hour duration.



The prosecution said on May 6, 2021, Alex Asomani, a National Service Person, Wilson Delali Agyemangan Entrepreneur, Kumi Nutifafa a Business Man who were the organizers of the all-night church service were arrested by the Police.



He said the Facility Manager Edmund Dapaah, was also arrested by the Police and after thorough investigations, they could not give any tangible reasons for flouting the COVID-19 protocols.



The Court has, therefore, ordered Prosecution to make disclosures on documents they intended to rely on during the trial.