Choosing Jane Naana as running mate didn’t help the NDC’s 2020 fortunes – Andy Kankam

Politics of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, believes the selection of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of former President John Dramani Mahama, made no impact in the 2020 elections.



According to him, the empirical evidence proves his assertion.



“People have made the argument about this but let me tell you my observation about the party. When it comes to Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, I have nothing against her. She is a solid woman but from the empirical evidence, her coming on board as running mate didn’t help the fortunes of the party in the 2020 elections,” he stated.



Riding on the records available, he argued some people will put up a spirited defence on the subject “but if you want to talk about the fortunes the running mate adds to that of the flagbearer and the party, Jane’s impact was not felt,” he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He revealed some party bigwigs have advised the party to be extra careful on who they select as running mate, advising, “The NDC must listen to this and treat it with urgency.”



Joseph Yamin, a leading member of the NDC took a different position on the matter saying Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang improved the fortunes of the party in election 2020.



“Looking at the records, Mahama lost the election in 2016 by polling 44percent of total votes cast. But when Jane came in 2020, Mahama lost the election with 47 percent of the total votes cast. So if you analyze this and say she didn’t add anything to the fortunes of the NDC, then you have to research well into your position.”



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, selected Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 presidential elections.



The National Communication Officer of the NDC, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi announced that Prof Opoku-Agyeman had been selected as running mate for the NDC ticket after a meeting between the flagbearer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) at the NDC Headquarters on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Accra.



He told pressmen that Prof Opoku-Agyeman received a unanimous endorsement from the NEC and the Council of Elders of the party.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



