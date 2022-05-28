Choose between your family and ministerial position - Manasseh to Adwoa Safo

I will come back and take my position as MP, Gender Minister, Adwoa Safo



Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has asked the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, to choose between managing her family and her role as the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister.



According to him, Sarah Adwoa Safo, after being absent from parliament for a year cannot handle the two positions.



His comment comes after the Dome-Kwabenya MP disclosed in an interview with JoyNews' The Pulse programme that she will resume her position as MP and Gender Minister when she returns to Ghana.



She said, “Since I have not resigned…when I touch down, I am going to do what I have to do as a Minister since I have not been relieved of my post yet."



The MP, however, pointed out that she will only return to Ghana when her family issues have been sorted out.



Reacting to this on micro-blogging site - Twitter - and sighted by GhanaWeb, Manasseh Azure Awuni said, "After a year of being absent, Adwoa Safo can choose between her family and being a minister. She can't have both."



Sarah Adwoa Safo is part of three MPs the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, referred to the Privileges Committee after it emerged that they had absented themselves for more than 15 days without permission.



However, the Dome-Kwabenya MP has disclosed that she has not been served any notice to appear before a Committee.



