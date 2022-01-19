Choose Alan to win 2024 poll but choose Bawumia if you want a flagbearer – NPP cautioned

Politics of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsuta Kwamang Constituency, Kwame Asafo Agyei has advised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to select a flagbearer who will win them election 2024 over someone who will still be addressed as Flagbearer after the election.



So far, five names have emerged for the NPP Flagbearership race. Top contenders in this race are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Trade, Alan Kyeremanten. Besides these two contenders are names including those of ex-Railway Minister, Joe Ghartey, Agric Minister, Afriyie Akoto and former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko.



According to Kwame Asafo Agyei, all these names will be assessed based on their achievements in the various sectors they find and found themselves in.



In an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show with Sefah-Danquah, he revealed that per data available, Alan Kyeremanten is the favorite of the Ghanaian populace. “Alan Kyeremanten is highly favored to win election 2024 according to a recent nationwide poll.



"He managed to secure 50 percent of votes from the participants of this poll whilst the Vice President managed 20 percent. If we want to win a general election then we need to present Alan as our Flagbearer for election 2024 but if we want just a flagbearer then we should nominate the Vice President.”



Although Alan Kyeremnaten has not received any endorsement from the top party executives and bigwigs, whilst Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia enjoys all the support, the former MP charged the party to consider whom the Ghanaian people want over one favored by the party.