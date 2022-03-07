Cholera, malaria hit Offinso Kayera due to spillage of 31-year-old unmanaged landfill site

Health News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Residents at Offinso Kayera in the Offinso South Municipality are battling with the consistent taint of malaria and cholera pandemic due to inappropriate management of humans and households in the community.



GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region noted that the key concern of the residents was the over 30 years abandoned and unmanaged landfill site which has turned out to be the colossus of diseases affecting the residents.



A resident told GhanaWeb that “This 'borla' [landfill site] has been here over three decades without any proper management which is affecting our lives adversely. Its pungent smell is incredibly unbearable. Since it is being unmanaged, the [borla] leads to the closure of a nearby private school whenever it rains.”



Mr. Samuel Oteng Arhin, the assembly member for Kayera electoral area reiterated that several steps have been taken to eradicate the menace but have proven futile.



“The community decided to evacuate the landfill ourselves but it didn't materialise because of financial constraints, hence, I will implore the government through the minister for water and sanitation Maame Cecilia Abena Dapaah and NGOs to come to our aid,” he said.



The residents unequivocally appealed to the authorities especially the Municipal Chief Executive, Kingsley Owusu, and Hon.I.Y. Opoku to come to their aid and evacuate the over 30 years Landfill site from the community.



