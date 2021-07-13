Cholera looms at Mpatuam as residents engage in open defecation

Regional News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

There are fears that a Cholera outbreak will hit Mpatuam, a town in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region soon due to the alarming rate of open defecation in the area.



The four public toilet facilities serving the community are said to be in poor conditions with some on the verge of collapsing.



The “suck away pits” of some of the toilet facilities have also developed deep cracks spilling over the human excreta into nearby homes with breeding house flies exposing residents to various diseases.



However, with the onset of the rains, residents fear the outbreak of Cholera as many (residents) prefer defecating in the open than risking their lives to defecate on perilous toilet the facility.



The committee chairman for the area, Mr. Robert said the only toilet facility in the community built some decades ago had not seen any rehabilitation and in a poor condition.



According to him, community members resort to using the toilet facility of the Eboomu area which has also become an eyesore.



As a result, open defecation has thus become a common practice in the community.



“Our toilet facility is in a very bad state, we are pleading with the government to come to our aid because we are suffering,” the committee chairman stated.



Some residents appealed for rehabilitation or construction of befitting public toilet facilities to serve Mpatuam.



“This is Mpatuam, a gold mining area but look at our toilet facilities, very deplorable. The toilets are collapsing," according to the residents.



Mpatuam Community is deprived of many basic social amenities such as tarred roads, and a stable electricity system among others despite being one of the food basket areas of the community.