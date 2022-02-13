Chocolate producers urged to reduce prices 

Regional News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: GNA

Producers of chocolate have been urged to reduce the prices of the product to make it affordable to the citizenry, especially for Valentine's Day celebrations.



Alhaji Hakeem Ismael, Northern Regional Director of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), who made the call, said the price of chocolate was very high, making it difficult for most citizens to buy and consume it.



He made the call after the GTA donated chocolates and other cocoa-based products to some Muslims and Christians in Tamale as part of Valentine's one-week celebration.



The GTA instituted “National Chocolate Day” to coincide with Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated on 14th February every year, to show love to one another.



Alhaji Ismael noted that the National Chocolate Day was to boost the consumption of Ghanaian chocolate and other cocoa-based products to promote domestic tourism and to give a healthy orientation to the celebration of Valentine’s Day.



He noted that Chocolate was a natural way of expressing love to people, adding "So, chocolate is a good gift to share with friends and family on Valentine's Day."



Since 2007, the country has celebrated Valentine's Day as National Chocolate Day to promote the consumption of chocolate and other cocoa products.



The idea has caught on well with the citizenry as many buy chocolates and other cocoa products for their loved ones on 14th February every year.