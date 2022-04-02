Chiraa: 20-year-old ‘pragyia’ rider allegedly murdered by unknown assailant

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A 20 year old pragyia rider, identified as John has reportedly been murdered by unknown assailants at Bodamnii Nkwanta, a suburb of Chiraa in the Sunyani West of the Bono Region.



The incident is believed to have occurred on Thursday, evening March 31, 2022.



However, his lifeless body was however found today Friday, April 1, 2022 along the Techiman-Sunyani stretch.



A resident of the area, Kwasi Korang, who spoke to Orgasm midday News, on Angel FM said, the deceased, a students of Chiraa Senior High School was allegedly hired by some three men to take them to Bodamnii Nkwanta.



He added that, the deceased, whiles transporting the passengers now suspects to their destination supposedly committed the crime in.



Mother of the deceased whose name is unknown at the time of filing this report uncontrollably revealed the last encounter she had with her son before his untimely death.



“Yesterday, around 5:00pm when going home from work, i met my son heading towards the Chiraa area. He then asked me to take the lead because he will be back soon”



“So around 7:00pm, i called and asked him if he’s not coming to take his bath? he thus responded, saying, Mum, am coming. So i hang up the call and went to bed. All of a sudden, my phone rang of which my daughter attended to the call of which the person who called directed my husband to come to Bodamnii Nkwanta as soon possible” she accounted.



She added that “The person also asked if all my wards are home, and quickly said no….; at that moment i started panicking and begun to pray because i knew it was out of hands.”



The mother noted her deceased son had return from school due the ongoing sports festival of the second cycle schools in the area.



The body has since been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital mortuary for preservation.



The case has however been reported to the Chiraa Police Command for investigation to uncover the main cause of the death and bring the perpetrators to book.