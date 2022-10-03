Chinese man who slashed Ghanaian employee’s throat denied bail

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 3 October 2022

The Manager of Poly Changda Engineering Company, Xue Hui, has been denied bail by the Sekondi District Court.



The Chinese national was arrested last week for allegedly slashing the throat of his employee with a flip knife.



Appearing at the court on Monday, October 3, 2022, the suspect charged with attempted murder had his bail application denied by the presiding judge, Her Worship Nana Abena Asoh Owusu Omenyo.



According to the presiding judge, it behoves only a trial court to grant the accused person bail.



The prosecution, led by Superintendent Steve Addom, told the court that the complainant, Isaac Boateng, is a concrete mixer and an employee of Changda Engineering Company based in Takoradi and managed by the accused.





The prosecution said the complainant, on September 27, 2022, turned up to work at 7:00 in the morning and closed at 3:00 pm instead of 5:00 pm.



The complainant was confronted the following day by the accused person during lunch for closing earlier than usual the previous day.



This led to an exchange between the accused and the complainant causing Xue Hui to inform Isaac Boateng that he had been fired from the job.



The complainant packed his working attire and went to the accused person to pay him off.



Another exchange ensued between the two, and the accused person, without provocation, came out of his office wielding a flip knife with which he slashed the complainant's throat.



Meanwhile, a lawyer for the accused person, Akpene Darko Cobbinah, according to a report by Onuaonline.com, has said that her client has since the incident shown remorse.



She stated that her client did not intend to cause harm to the victim while adding that the company, through the instrumentation of his client, is paying for all medical expenses.



However, according to the victim, he has been left traumatised by the incident.



"All that I was demanding was for my salary to be paid since he told me he had sacked me. Since the incident, my family members, especially my wife and kids, have always been crying. But I'm trusting that justice will be served".



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to October 11, 2022, for committal proceedings.



