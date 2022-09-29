Chinese employer slashes throat of Ghanaian worker for demanding salary

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian machine operator, Isaac Boateng, has reportedly suffered deep knife wounds after his throat was slashed by his Chinese employer at Kweikuma in the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality.



According to a report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the Chinese national is a senior in a company contracted to erect structures close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats.



An eyewitness account disclosed the incident occurred while workers of the company were demanding the payment of their salaries.



“We have worked for the whole month and our salaries had not been paid so we had a meeting and asked our Chinese employer why we have not been paid. One of our colleagues went to the Chinese boss to find out what was wrong with the salaries because we have families and we are also owing some people.



“In the heat of the argument, the Chinese boss pulled a flick knife and slashed the throat of our colleague. He has incurred deep wounds, blood traces could be seen everywhere. He has been rushed to the Effiankwanta Hospital and we pray he will survive,” Boat who is also a Ghanaian employee of the company alleged.



He disclosed that the local workers numbering about 80 were protesting in demand of their GH¢18 accumulated daily wage.



“Some military [officers] intervened and calm was restored later but the foreigner who committed the crime is still walking around. We are in pain and demand justice for our brother. We are about eighty workers here and they pay each of us GH¢18 a day for the tedious construction work are doing here,” he added.



Meanwhile, the working of the company is said to have been taken over by the presence of strong state security while the company has since commenced the payment of the outstanding salaries.



A case about the incident has also been filed with the Adiembro Police station for further action.



“The Police have taken my statement and I’m still under treatment,” the victim, Isaac Boateng is reported to have said.



