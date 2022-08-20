Chinese ambassador scholarship for brilliant Ghanaian students

Regional News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: Amos Manteaw

The awarding activity of the ‘Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship’ for the academic year 2021-2022 was held on August 16 at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana.



The ‘Chinese Ambassador Scholarship’ program seeks to stimulate students’ enthusiasm for learning. Scholarships are awarded every year to encourage excellent Chinese language learners to continue in their efforts and to encourage more students to learn the Chinese language and culture.



After careful preparation and a rigorous selection process, the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana identified a total of 86 outstanding students for the academic year 2021-2022. The scholarship beneficiaries included primary, secondary, and undergraduate students of the Chinese section at the University of Ghana.



“I am very honored and proud to receive the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship. I will continue in my efforts in studying Chinese language with a view to gaining greater knowledge and understanding of Chinese culture and contemporary China,” Ayawuli Richmond, the first prize winner, from the University of Ghana, said.



Pascalina, the second prize winner, said: “The scholarship not only helps to solve the difficulties in my study and life, it also gives me the greatest recognition and encouragement for my efforts in learning Chinese. I will carry this encouragement forward.”



The annual ‘Chinese Ambassador Scholarship’ event is one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the academic year. Students are thrilled to receive the scholarship award just before their mid-year holiday.