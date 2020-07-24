General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Chinese Embassy presents PPE to Defence Press Corps

Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Accra made the donations to the Defence Press Corps

As part of the activities to mark the 93rd anniversary of their Armed Forces Day, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Accra, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to journalists of the Defence Press Corps.



The donation is to protect them against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



The items included 6000 face masks, 4 boxes of rubbing alcohol and 3 boxes of sanitizers.



Presenting the items, the maiden Military Attache (MA) to the Chinese Embassy in Ghana – Colonel (Col) Zhao Hongquan said the embassy seeks a decent cooperation with all stakeholders, to help rid humanity of the deadly virus.



“The embassy values the relationship between Ghana and the PRC, and wish to have an elaborate celebration of the Armed Forces Day this year, but for the restrictions occasioned by the global health attack, it cannot be possible.”



He informed the media that, like the Ghana Armed Forces, Chinese soldiers have been fighting the global health menace bravely at the frontlines, since its outbreak and would continue without hesitation with all-out efforts, to save lives and defeat the ravaging virus through solidarity.



“COVID-19, is a global problem, has no respect for physical boundaries or social status, to which any country can stay immune, and thus, faced with this unprecedented challenge, all humanity must join forces to contain, counter and prevent its spread, through enhanced international cooperation.”



Leader of the Defence Press Corps, Kofi Ampiaw Wood expressed their appreciation to the Chinese embassy for recognizing the efforts of the Journalists and supporting them to stay safe in the discharge of their duties.



He said journalists as front line officers in the determination of information have been neglected by stakeholders, especially during this Pandemic.



He said, “but journalists were also playing their part to ensure that the message on the virus is understood by all.



“We’re grateful to the Chinese Embassy and wish that other organizations also factor in journalists and support us since we are also making sure that the information is properly disseminated.”



The People’s Liberation Army Day (the PRC’s Armed Forces Day) is celebrated in the People’s Republic of China on 1st August, in commemoration of the founding of the nation’s Army, during the Nanchang Uprising of 1927.



On 30 June 1933, the Central Committee for Military Revolutionary Cases of the Communist Party of China (CPC), voted to declare 1st August an annual holiday, which was solidified on 11 July of that same year, as it was sanctioned by the government of the Chinese Soviet Republic, subsequently, the date has been kept as the Day of China’s Army.

