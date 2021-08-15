China not only contributing to poverty alleviation in Africa but also taking care of its own – Report

General News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: Eli Kondoh, Contributor

Since 1960 when the countries struck a diplomatic relations, Ghana and China have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship which has China invest hugely in the country.



Across every nook and cranny of this country, there is a litany of Chinese-owned companies dotted in various parts of the country.



The Chinese government has funded various social interventions in the country to help tackle poverty.



At the continental level, China remains a key feature in the growth of the Africa with supports and partnerships with some countries.



China according to the UN is Africa foremost trade partners with billions of dollars invested on the continent with aim of alleviating poverty and developing the human capital.



But this show of diplomatic benevolence is not only limited to Ghana and Africa alone but Chinese as well.





China has lifted more than 700 million people out of poverty since 1970s, and its contribution rate for the world's poverty reduction exceeds 70 percent.



In 2020, China completed its goal of poverty alleviation, and achieved the UN Sustainable Development Goals 10 years ahead of schedule.



What are China's achievements in poverty alleviation? How did China lift nearly 100 million people out of poverty in 8 years? How does China feed its 1.4 billion citizens?



How can students be kept from falling behind? How to solve the problem of poverty caused by ill-health?



How can we make rural people's lives better? Let's decode world's poverty reduction by China's answer.



The video series has six episodes, with the focus of China's poverty reduction achievements, China's poverty reduction methods, poverty reduction work on agriculture, health, education and infrastructure respectively.





