Children of late Osu Mantse visit Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV

Regional News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: Osu Mantse Office

The children of the late Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI have visited Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV to congratulate him on his installation as the new Osu Mantse and also, to express gratitude to him for successfully overseeing the final funeral rites of their late dad.



The children also prayed for him for God’s wisdom and guidance to effectively lead and serve the People of Osu.



The newly installed Osu Mantse expressed gratitude to the children of his predecessor and assured them of his support in the years ahead.



Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV, known in private life as Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo is a product of Mfanstipim School, Takoradi Polytechnic and the KAAF University College. He has worked as a Technician Engineer at the Ghana Highway Authority. Nii Owuo IV ascended the Osu Paramountcy in February this year after going through all the necessary rites according to the customs and traditions of Osu.



Born into the principal Osu Mantse Stool House, the Owuo We, he is a direct grandson of an illustrious Osu Mantse – Nii Noi Owuo II, the 17th Osu Mantse;



From the paternal side, his great grandmother hails from Adukpono We, occupants of the Osu Mantse Dzaasetse Stool and grandmother connects from both Dzenge We from Nungua and Odartey Sro-We of Osu, the occupants of the Osu Mantse Atofotse Stool.



From the maternal side, his great grandmother hails from Nii Ashong Kojo We, one of Osu Alata Mantse Stool Houses and grandmother also hails from Akoto We, one of Osu Alata Mantse Stool Houses, both maternal lineage hail from the Alata Quarters.



He was born to the late Mr Joseph Nicholas Nii Noi Owuo (alias People) and Madam Florence Anyekor Nunoo from Okanfra We, La on Tuesday, 20th December, 1977 and named Nicholas Nii Nortey Owuo.