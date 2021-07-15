Children need good nurturing - Calvary Baptist Church

Religion of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: GNA

Children need tender and thorough nurturing in order to become responsible adults.



It is therefore the responsibility of well-meaning individuals and organisations, to ensure this as much as possible.



Mrs. Joanna Deegbe, Founder and Director of the Calvary Baptist Church Community Library Project, said this when she cut the sod to mark the refurbishment of the Church's Children's Community Library Project at Shiashie in Accra.



She noted that while every child needed formal education, libraries offered more holistic learning.



Mrs. Deegbe said one way of ensuring that children grew into well informed and responsible adults, was to ensure that their scope of knowledge was well broadened.



She said because the Church's community library project targeted children from very poor backgrounds, the project helped to reduce cases of youth delinquency, which ultimately resulted in a better society.



She thanked Compassion International, sponsors of the project, and urged other well-meaning individuals and organisations to lend their efforts to child development in the country.



The Church's community library project is over two decades old, and targets children from very poor backgrounds, living in close proximity.



The project also entails the welfare of the children being seen to, including their education.



Currently, the Church's Shiashie project has over 200 children as beneficiaries.



Compassion International is a Christian Child Advocacy Ministry, which basically works towards ensuring the proper growth and development of children.