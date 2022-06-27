Child labour: The root of unemployment in Africa – ILO

Regional News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

National Programme Coordinator with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Emmanuel Kwame Mensah has advised African governments to stop cutting the branches of youth unemployment and deal with the root cause.



According to him, one basis for youth unemployment in Ghana and the African continent is child labour activities, caused by poverty, lack of quality education and skills for decent jobs.



He noted that child labour is a crucial issue because it is the reason for the rising youth unemployment on the African continent and Ghana in particular.



The ILO National Programme Coordinator, therefore, urged government to channel its energy toward acting on policies aimed at eliminating child labour in order to give children quality education and skills that can lead to sustainable jobs.



“In Africa, governments and countries are complaining about youth unemployment and a lot of policy endeavours are put in place to deal with it. As you provide employment to youth of today and you still have child labour, there will be more children (who will) become unemployed youth and you can't keep on cutting the branches and the leaves when you don't deal with the root challenges”, he said.



Speaking on a Twitter space organised by AgroCenta on the role of the agricultural sector in combating child labour, Mr Mensah called on local government and the department of social welfare to surmount persons engaged in child labour and bring them to book.



He further debunked claims that child labour helps to train children and make them mature.



“If child labour is a means by which children are trained for the future, why is Africa’s development still lagging behind (when) we have more children in child labour”, he questioned.



He stressed that child labour deprives children of the quality education that will enable them to access sustainable jobs and income in the future.