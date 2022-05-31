Child Trafficking: Six children rescued on Volta Lake

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

At least six children have been rescued on the Volta Lake after being trafficked to engage in child labour.



The victims' names [withheld] were rescued by Engage Now Africa, a Non-Governmental Organisation.



The rescue mission was done in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare/Community Development, and the Ghana Police Service through an informant at Ada-Padiator island in the Greater Accra Region over the weekend.



Reports said the victims were trafficked to work with a boat master on the lake on agreement by their relatives to enable them to earn some money to support their families.



However, it was later revealed that the boat master who promised the victim's family he would enrol them in school ended up using them for fishing every day.



The Director of Operations of the NGO, Mr. Afasi Komla, who led the rescue team to embark on the operations said the children have been given back to their families. He said an undisclosed amount of money have been given to them to cater for themselves for a while.



He took the advantage to sensitize the residents on the measures to tackle trafficking and how students in the community can collaborate with their teachers to engage with them and the state institutions to combat such practices.



At every forum, the participants were taken through what human trafficking, the effects of human trafficking, and remedies to put an end to such bad practices.



Mr. Afasi expressed that their vision is to create awareness, advocate against human trafficking and facilitate a deeper understanding of human trafficking in high-risk communities.



Madam Lydia Ohenewaa, a Child Assessment officer of the NGO, also disclosed that children below the age of 18 years are not supposed to engage themselves in any tedious work according to the 1998 constitution Acts 560.