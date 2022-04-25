General News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Naana Korlekie Korley I dragged before Ada Traditional Council



Queen Mother of Terkperbiawe made statements to incite violence, Ada Council



Chieftaincy ministry informed on reasons for restraining of Terkperbiawe Queen Mother



The Ada Traditional Council under the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has issued an official statement to outline the details that restrains the Queen Mother of Terkperbiawe.



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on how Naana Korlekie Korley I has been restrained from acting in all matters relating to the Ada Traditional Council.



The development comes after the Council passed a resolution on Thursday March 23 to restrain the Queen mother until further notice over alleged misconduct.



According to this update from the Council, her failure to honour invitations by the paramount chief for meetings on more than two occasions contributed to this decision.



The other reasons were:



“Making pronouncements that have the tendency of inciting violence among clans within the traditional area; Making demeaning utterances at the Paramount Chief of Ada Traditional Area; Hooting at members of Ada Traditional Council; and Breaching customary oaths to the Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area,” the statement said.



