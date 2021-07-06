Chieftaincy institutions pivotal to promoting environmental best practices – Opoku-Anti

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Managing Director of waste management firm Zoomlion, Gloria Opoku-Anti has underscored the need for chieftaincy institutions to play a pivotal role in the promotion of best environmental practices.



According to her, traditional rulers have the requisite influence in urging citizens to promote best practices in keeping their environment safe, secure and clean.



Addressing a gathering of Chiefs and people following a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Ga Traditional Council, Madam Opoku-Anti called on the leaders of society to emulate the best sanitary practices associated with regular communal cleanup exercises.



“It is very important for all citizens to keep their communities clean and rid of filth and for this reason, Government and Zoomlion have carried out a 1 Million Bin Project as part of efforts to achieve a clean environment and the management of sanitation in the country,” she stated.



“This is quite important because when one has a waste bin at home, it reduces the incidence of indiscriminate dumping, reduces the spread of communicable diseases such as malaria, diarrhea, and cholera,” she added.



Madam Opoku-Anti pointed that the successful implementation of the project will promote Eco-Tourism for revenue generation as well as provide employment for the teeming youth.



She further encouraged the Ga State to uphold peace and tranquility as it gears up to mark the annual Homowo festivities.



The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II on his part expressed gratitude to the company for their kind gesture after it made a donation of waste bins and other essential items.



King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II assured the company of his support in the promotion of the 1 Million Bin Project and appealed to all stakeholders to add their support to the initiative.