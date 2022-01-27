Chieftaincy Ministry backtrack on sacking NABCO beneficiaries

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

The Ministry for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has asked members of the public to disregard a letter directing that personnel working with the ministry under the Nation Builders Corps programme be asked to vacate the post.



According to the letter circulating on social media and reported by mainstream media, the Director of Human Resource at the ministry, on the minister's instructions, addressed a letter to registrars of the ministry to relieve NABCO trainees of duty.



"This is to kindly inform you that the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme ended at the end of October 2021. Unfortunately, the information reaching the Hon. Minister indicates that some Trainees are still at post.



You are kindly requested to relieve the trainees of their current duties and allow them exit the service," the letter said.



In a new letter addressed to the registrars and signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Mr Benjamin Afful, the ministry asked that the content of the initial letter be disregarded.



"You are hereby informed that the ministry has not taken any decision in relation to the retention or otherwise of NABCO trainees, and as you are aware, it is a government policy that NABCO trainees having gained some level of experience be given the opportunity for placement as part of the exit plan.



"Kindly disregard the letter being circulated," the new letter dated January 26, 2022, said.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo introduced the Nation Builders Corps programme to solve youth unemployment in the country.



The policy, which started in 2018, saw some 100,000 trainees sign a three-year employment contract that was to end on Sunday, October 31, 2021.



Upon the contract's expiration, the government issued a directive to all institutions with the trainees attached to their outfits to maintain the NABCO personnel until it resolves on a final resolution on the policy.



