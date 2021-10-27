Chieftaincy Minister urges traditional authorities to maintain peace

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: GNA

Traditional Authorities have been urged to maintain peace in their respective jurisdictions to ensure progress and development across the country.



Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, said peace and stability were prerequisite to the transformational agenda of the Government as it sought to industrialise the country through the numerous flagship programmes across all the 16 regions in the country.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Kum made the call when he inaugurated four traditional councils in the Upper West Region.



He said ethnic and religious intolerance always deferred the much-needed development and prosperity in affected communities, however, a peaceful coexistence of all ethnic and social groups spelt out a strong foundation for wealth creation.



He therefore, urged the chieftaincy institution in the country to support the drive of promoting peace and protecting the environment against menace like galamsey and indiscriminate felling of rose wood in the country.



The statement said the four traditional councils inaugurated were Sankana, Takpo, Manwe and Banu all in the Upper West Region.



It said in their welcome address, the paramount chiefs were visibly excited at the inaugurations of their traditional councils and expressed their gratitude to the Government for acknowledging the role of chieftaincy in seeking to maintain peace and protect the environment through traditional authorities.



Naa Dikomwine Domalae, President,Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, said the Region acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s effort at rolling out multiple flagship intervention programmes aimed at supporting youths and improving lives in the country.



The statement said the Sankana Traditional Council had a membership of 36 divisional and sub chiefs headed by a Paramount Chief, Naa Pargranege Sakore Mornah III, whilst Takpa was headed by Naa Widana Nanga II with 15 divisional and sub chiefs.



It said Naa Alhaji Abubakari Yussif was the Paramount Chief of the Manwe Traditional area with 37 sub and divisional chiefs as members of the council and the head of the Banu Traditional Council was Pio Chirasuri Niti II with 19 chiefs under his jurisdiction.



The statement said in all, the total number of traditional councils in the Region now stood at 32 from 28.