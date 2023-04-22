Chiefs who support galamsey should be destooled – Akyempimhene of Suhum

General News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Akyempimhene of Suhum, Barima Amoako Darko has called for the destoolment of traditional leaders engaged in illegal small scale mining (galamsey).



“You ought to be destooled. Our President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken a strong position against illegal mining. So every chief who does not put in place good mining proposals including reclamation efforts must be destooled because that is a disrespect to the president,” he told Oman Channel in an interview.



According to Barima Amoako Darko, chieftaincy should be of benefit to subjects and not a detriment to the people’s welfare.



“Ghana cannot be developed by the president and the ruling party alone. We need to have leaders who can support the government to elevate the status of the nation. Chieftaincy is not about wearing clothes, drinking schnapps and going about living an unworthy lifestyle. Chieftaincy is about using your position to seek the welfare of your people,” he stated.



Illegal mining in Ghana has led to the destruction of several forest reserves and water bodies across the country despite various efforts by the government to clamp down on the menace.



The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin has been vocal against illegal mining and has gone ahead to take drastic action against his subchiefs who have been found culpable of engaging in illegal mining.



Addressing a Council of State meeting at his palace in late 2022, the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area warned that any chief found culpable will be destooled or demoted.



“We are united by ecology, we need to respect nature, our forefathers engaged in mining, but not in the manner we are doing now, they were not struck down by constant disease outbreaks. They lived to be 85, 90 years and above. We are living longer, but we are getting sick because of these activities.



“The mercury used in galamsey activities is having implications on our health, stop the illegal mining, any chief who engages in galamsey will be destooled or demoted,” he warned.







GA/SARA